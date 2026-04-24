Whitehaven v Hunslet Match Preview & Team Squads

WHITEHAVEN and Hunslet have both enjoyed disappointing Championship seasons so far, with Haven having won two and drawn one of their nine fixtures, while Hunslet have won three out of nine, meaning that both sides are outside the play-off positions and this game gives both clubs the chance to advance up the table.

Both teams suffered defeats in the first round of the 1895 Cup last weekend – Haven to Goole Vikings and Hunslet to Oldham.

Whitehaven coach James Newton (pictured above) has named a 21-man squad for the clash at The Ortus Rec on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 3.00pm) with a likely return from injury for fullback Jordan Burns.

Hunslet coach Kyle Trout has named a 19-man squad with new signings Jayden Hatton and Ant Walker both included, as are Doncaster loanees Isaac Misky and Jordan Baldwinson. Cam Berry also returns following his head injury assessment. Mo Agoro is out with a hip issue and Jaden Barraclough is still missing with a groin strain. Keelan Foster and Kevin Larroyer are still out long term. Darcy Simpson remains unavailable due to HIA (Head Injury Assessment) and McKenzie Tuner is still sidelined with a grade 2 hamstring tear.

SQUADS

Haven: 1 Jordan Burns, 2 Mitchell Todd, 4 Ethan Bickerdike, 5 Jay Weatherill, 6 Ciaran Walker, 8 Jake Pearce, 9 Ellison Holgate, 11 Connor Holliday, 13 Jack Kellett, 14 Josh Blinkhorn, 16 Brad Brennan, 18 Cole Taylor-Walker, 19 Dave Eccleston, 20 Marc Shackley, 23 Ben Pearce, 24 Lewis Brown, 27 Oliver Polec, 28 Seth Woodend, 31 Xenden Callander, 32 Liam Williamson, 35 Jackson Smith,

Outs: 7 Jack Newbegin, 15 Ellis Nixon,

Ins: 1 Jordan Burns, 28 Seth Woodend

Hunslet: 1 Billy Jowitt, 3 Myles Harrop, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Dan Abram, 8 Harvey Hallas, 11 Harrison Gilmore, 13 Eddie Battye, 14 Cam Berry, 16 Elijah Simpson, 18 Jimmy Watson, 20 Liam Carr, 21 Jack Ward, 26 Ethan O’Hanlon, 27 Charlie Graham, 28 Jayden Hatton, 29 Ant Walker, 40 Joe Butterfield, Isaac Misky, Jordan Baldwinson

Outs: 5 Mo Agoro, Brandon Pickersgill

Ins: 14 Cam Berry, 28 Jayden Hatton, Isaac Misky, Jordan Baldwinson

Referee: Denton Arnold

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Hunslet 12, Whitehaven 19 (L1R17, 27/7/19)

Whitehaven 16, Hunslet 12 (L1R6, 7/4/19)

Whitehaven 46, Hunslet 10 (L1R24, 9/9/18)

Hunslet 39, Whitehaven 32 (L1R2, 2/6/18)

Hunslet 18, Whitehaven 19 (L1R3, 30/4/17)

Whitehaven 16, Hunslet 30 (CSR4, 31/8/15)

Whitehaven 28, Hunslet 12 (ChR16, 7/6/15)

Hunslet 26, Whitehaven 18 (ChR9, 12/4/15)

Whitehaven 22, Hunslet 14 (ChR15, 2/6/13)

Hunslet 30, Whitehaven 0 (ChR6, 10/3/13)

DAN ABRAM needs four goals to reach 500 for his career (all conversions and penalties).

– 0 for Hunslet (2026)

– 118 for Whitehaven (2018, 2025, loan)

– 268 for Swinton Lions (2022-2025)

– 54 for Oldham (2020-2021)

– 56 for Rochdale Hornets (2019)

(0 for Barrow Raiders, 2016-2017)