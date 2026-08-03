Who has the toughest end to Super League play-off race?

THE race for the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League play-off positions will intensify over the coming weeks as the seven contenders for six positions enter the final six rounds of the 2026 season.

After 21 rounds, Leeds Rhinos currently sit on 34 points, two ahead of their nearest contenders Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors, who both sit on 32 points.

Warrington Wolves lie in fourth sport on 28 points, but with a game in hand, while Hull KR are in fifth place on 26 points, also with a game in hand, while Leigh are in sixth on the same number of point but with an inferior points difference.

The rank outsider of the top seven clubs is St Helens, who sit on 24 points with a points difference that is inferior to those of the clubs above them, illustrating the size off the task facing St Helens if they are not to become the first Saints team to miss the play-offs since they were inaugurated in 1998.

In determining the final positions much will almost certainly depend on the results between the teams that currently occupy the top seven positions.

The toughest task is faced by Wakefield Trinity, whose last seven fixtures includes games against five of the other top seven teams.(Leeds, St Helens, Wigan, Warrington and Leigh).

If St Helens are going to break into the top six they may have to win all seven of their remaining game, which include matches against Wakefield, Leeds, Leigh and Hull KR.

The club with the easiest run-in would appear to be Warrington, who have only two matches against other top-seven clubs – in their case the delayed Round 2 away clash against Hull KR, which will be played on Tuesday 18th August, and an away clash against Wakefield in Round 26.

If Leeds are to win their first League Leaders’ Shield since 2015 they will have to ensure they lose no more than one game, with clashed against Wakefield this Friday, Leigh in Round 23, St Helens in Round 25 and Wigan in Round 26.

Forthcoming clashes between teams currently in the top seven

Round 22: Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Round 23: Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards; Wakefield Trinity v St Helens

Round 2: Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

Round 24: Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity;

Round 25: Wigan Warriors v Hull KR; St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Round 26: Leigh Leopards v St Helens; Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves; Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Round 27: Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity; St Helens v Hull KR