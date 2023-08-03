Why Castleford Tigers’ new signing Blake Austin won’t play against Huddersfield Giants

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the loan signing of halfback Blake Austin until the end of the 2023 Super League season.

It’s a deal that might take a number of people by surprise considering that the former Warrington Wolves playmaker has been consistently linked with a new deal at Leeds Rhinos.

However, that deal has so far not been forthcoming and now Austin will ply his trade at The Jungle in the hope of making a forging out a deal either in Super League or the NRL.

The club has, however, revealed that Austin will not make his debut for Castleford tomorrow night against the Huddersfield Giants, with the statement saying: “Due to the deal running on late towards the transfer deadline, Castleford’s latest arrival won’t be available in time for Friday night’s fixture against Huddersfield.”

Though it might be a blow for that fixture, Austin will be available for the Tigers in the crunch relegation fixture against Wakefield Trinity on 18 August.