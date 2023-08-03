Castleford Tigers confirm shock signing of Leeds Rhinos star as Andy Last bolsters Super League squad

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are still on the hunt for new blood – and now the club has confirmed the signing of one of their Super League rivals.

That man is Leeds Rhinos star Blake Austin, who was linked with a move across West Yorkshire earlier this morning by Rugby League Live, with the club now confirming the deal.

Castleford had one quota spot remaining following the departure of Albert Vete to Doncaster on a loan until the end of the 2023 season and have been actively looking for a new recruit since bringing in Alex Foster, Billy Tsikrikas, Charbel Tasipale and Liam Horne in the past few weeks.

Speaking on a standout signing for the club, Head coach Andy Last affirmed just how delighted he is to get the deal done.

“We are really pleased to get Blake in at this point in the season. He is someone with a massive amount of experience in the NRL and in Super League who has proven himself as one of the top players in his position. His knowledge of the game and rugby brain will be a big bonus for us as we aim to finish the season strongly.”

Due to the deal running on late towards the transfer deadline, Castleford’s latest arrival won’t be available in time for Friday night’s fixture against Huddersfield, however, Tigers Director of Rugby Operations Danny Wilson affirmed that Austin will be raring to go in time for the away match at Wakefield.

“Blake is a very exciting player who is of a very high calibre, and we know what he can do when he’s at his best. We hope that he can come in and help us in our fight and be a point of difference.

“In terms of the deal, it was a really quick one because we heard late on that Blake could be available and we acted as quickly as we could. I’d like to thank Leeds and his agent for supporting us on this move. We know he will come in and give his all for Cas Tigers.

“It’s exciting news for the fans as well and I think they will all get behind him and the team to have a really positive end to the season.”

The Tigers are currently locked in a relegation battle with local rivals Wakefield Trinity, who themselves added to their ranks late last week with the signing of Innes Senior until the end of the season.