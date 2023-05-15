Why St Helens forward Matty Lees has been referred to a tribunal rather than given outright ban

A huge 16 players were charged by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following the weekend’s Super League action, with eight of those banned.

Another of those charged was St Helens’ Matty Lees who has been charged with a Grade D High Tackle, but he has to attend a tribunal instead of being given a ban immediately.

The minutes state: “Law 15.1 (a) Strikes – Strikes with elbow/forearm – off ball – reckless. Grade D.”

However, because of the injury sustained to Salford Red Devils star Shane Wright – which saw him leave the field with a broken ankle – his penalty notice has been removed which means that he will be heading straight for a tribunal hearing tomorrow night.

With Saints already down a number of men due to injury, the suspension of Lees – which could be either a two or a three-match ban depending on the outcome – will deplete the Merseyside club even further.