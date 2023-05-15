Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR stars and Castleford Tigers duo banned as St Helens forward referred to tribunal

IT’S fair to say that the Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy day after the weekend’s Super League action.

A gargantuan 16 players have been charged with eight of those banned outright and one – St Helens’ Matty Lees – heading to a tribunal tomorrow night on a Grade D Striking charge.

Here are the sanctions from the weekend in full:

Matty Lees (St Helens) – Grade D Striking – Refer to Tribunal

Curtis Sironen (St Helens) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Zane Tetevano (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Bureta Faraimo (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Elliot Minchella (Hull KR) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable

Nathan Peats (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Scott Taylor (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jake Trueman (Hull FC) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable

Joe Lovodua (Hull FC) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable

Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Kevin Proctor (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Josh Bowden (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Morgan Smith (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine