Widnes sail to victory over Goole in first battle of the Vikings

WIDNES VIKINGS 54 GOOLE VIKINGS 24

JAMES GORDON, DCBL Stadium, Sunday

WIDNES notched ten tries as they sailed to victory in the first battle of the Vikings.

Goole partly contributed to their own downfall in the first half, failing to make touch with an early penalty inside their own half, and they were immediately punished by the home side, Tom Gilmore’s floating pass putting Matty Fleming in wide out.

Their next registered error, a knock-on by Connor Barley, was maybe unfortunate as it appeared from a distance that Jordan Abdull’s bouncing drop-out had gone forward off his face rather than his fingers.

But Widnes didn’t wait around to ask and after a scrum on half way, they worked the ball down to the left corner. Abdull’s shallow kick towards the posts was knocked back by Nick Gregson for the excellent Dan Murray to burrow over from close range. Abdull added the first of seven conversions.

Widnes went back-to-back with a big carry by Murray and a quick play-the-ball enabling Jordan Johnstone to buzz around the line and put Gregson over, despite the best efforts of Liam Watts to get underneath him.

When Nathan Connell’s long pass put Fleming over for his second on 21 minutes, and Abdull added his third goal, Widnes were going at a point a minute.

Connell danced through himself for a solo score and then after Jack Miller had kicked out on the full, Widnes punished Goole again as Adam Lawton broke through to find Matty Fozard supporting. Both were improved.

Goole did get themselves on the board before the break, a nice no-look pass by Callum Rutland feeding Cooper Howlett, and Miller landed the first of four kicks from four.

The visitors kept going in the second half and kept out Widnes out for nine minutes after the break, before Fleming eventually completed his hat-trick with an acrobatic finish.

Miller missed a loose ball in his own in-goal to allow Lewis Hall to follow up his own kick and touch down, Abdull converting for 44-6.

Goole then had a spell of pressure, failing to convert 20 tackles on Widnes’ line, and were hit by a sucker punch on the counter, Fozard’s break ending with Max Roberts tackled just short. Abdull’s crossfield kick was taken by Fleming, who offloaded to Hull KR loanee Jumah Sambou to score.

Rutland and Howlett combined again to get Goole’s first try of the second half on 67 minutes. A loose ball found its way to Rutland, who grubbered in behind, and it sat up nicely for the Australian centre.

But Widnes broke through the half-century when Murray powered over for his second under the posts, Abdull tagging on the two.

Widnes were hungry for more points but ultimately it was Goole who found two tries in the last ten minutes, both from long-range.

Callum Shaw went 90 metres after intercepting Gilmore’s pass, and then on the hooter, Howlett broke from deep off a scrum and though he was remarkably chased down by Murray, Goole shifted it left for Barley to notch.

GAMESTAR: Goole couldn’t handle Dan Murray, and the prop came within inches of a hat-trick.

GAMEBREAKER: Clinical finishing by Widnes in the first quarter settled the game as a contest, particularly Nick Gregson’s try from close range.

MATCHFACTS

WIDNES

23 Nathan Connell

2 Mike Butt

4 Joe Edge

29 Jumah Sambou

1 Matty Fleming

22 Jordan Abdull

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

9 Jordan Johnstone

21 Jay Chapelhow

12 Max Roberts

16 Danny Langtree

13 Nick Gregson

Subs (all used)

14 Matty Fozard

15 Lewis Hall

18 Morgan McWhirter

19 Adam Lawton

Tries: Fleming (4, 21, 49), Murray (11, 70), Gregson (14), Connell (29), Fozard (35), Hall (51), Sambou (62)

Goals: Abdull 7/10

GOOLE

1 Josh Guzdek

5 Callum Shaw

3 Cooper Howlett

4 Keenen Tomlinson

18 Connor Barley

22 Callum Rutland

7 Jack Miller

8 Jack Arnold

9 Jeylan Hodgson

30 Liam Watts

11 Brett Ferres

32 Andre Savelio

12 Nick Staveley

Subs (all used)

14 Oliver Morgan

15 Jack Aldous

25 Brad Bullock

31 Will Jubb

Tries: Howlett (39, 67), Shaw (76), Barley (80)

Goals: Miller 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 28-0, 34-0, 34-6; 38-6, 44-6, 48-6, 48-12, 54-12, 54-18, 54-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Widnes: Dan Murray; Goole: Cooper Howlett

Penalty count: 5-8

Half-time: 34-6

Referee: Denton Arnold

Attendance: 2,641