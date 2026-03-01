High drama but no winner between Keighley Cougars and Workington Town

KEIGHLEY COUGARS 16 WORKINGTON TOWN 16

DAVE PARKINSON, Cougar Park, Sunday

KEIGHLEY and Workington fought out a battling draw with plenty of twists and turns along the way.

The game was locked at 6-6 at half-time after a forward-dominated opening 40 minutes. It was a good start for the hosts, forcing Town to return play from deep inside their own half.

Workington had no field position, twice opting to go wide on early plays only to see a pass thrown into touch and a knock-on.

Ronan Michael continued the excellent start to his loan spell, chewing up the metres throughout.

Town fashioned an opportunity when stand-in halfback Alex Donaghy fed the onrushing Tuarae Rawhiti, who broke the line and Donaghy showed halfback nous to wrap round in support and score his first Workington points. The returning Jake Carter goaled for a 6-0 advantage, and for much of the next ten minutes the sides traded field position and errors.

A thumping tackle from Evan Lawther halted Keighley fullback Connor Sayner, forcing a turnover and Town responded when a raking kick from Donaghy resulted in a 40/20, before Donaghy’s pass for Spencer Fulton was just put down.

At the other end Matty Beharrell was a growing influence and a steepled kick brought a real contest between Oliver Whitford and Town debutant Jake Dickinson. The ball fell in the Cougars’ favour and quick reactions by Lachlan Lanskey saw the second rower grubber through and win the race to ground in the right corner. A brilliant conversion from Beharrell made it 6-6 after 26 minutes.

Callum Phillips led an all-action performance for Workington, while Michael continued to impress, providing a good base for Oli Burton and George Flanagan.

Seconds from half-time, Town won some field position and a slide-rule kick from Carter was touched down by Zarrin Galea. But just as the celebrations commenced the try was disallowed with the Maltese fullback ruled offside.

Keighley initially dominated the second half and a typical try from veteran George Flanagan saw him run from dummy-half and hit and spin his way through to ground for a try. Beharrell goaled to make it 12-6.

Although Dickinson and Jake Bradley made good inroads for Workington, it was Keighley who marched downfield and, after Michael was tackled off the ball, Beharrell stepped in to goal and make it 14-6 to the hosts.

The game seemed to take a further turn Keighley’s way when Beharrell kicked a booming 40/20 in the 55th minutes and then forced a drop-out, but the defence stepped up and Town began to force errors of their own with some aggressive tackling that kept Keighley pinned back.

Eventually the deadlock was broken when a wide ball from Donaghy saw Dickinson sweep into the left corner and Carter goaled superbly to reduce the deficit to two points.

The next set produced something special for Workington when Lawther thundered down the left and stretched away into the corner from 50 metres. This time Carter couldn’t goal but Workington led for a second time, but only by two points.

Into the last few minutes there was more drama as Izaac Farrell burst 30 metres before Dylan Proud was tackled high by Dickinson. Up stepped Beharrell to level the scores after 78 minutes.

An excellent set then saw Keighley march down the ground and the script was written for Beharrell to be the game winner, but his attempted field-goal hit the cross bar and bounced out.

There was a real scramble and Lucas Green emerged with the ball to touch down, but the score was ruled out due to obstruction and both sides had to be content with a share of the spoils.

GAMESTAR: For the second week in succession Ronan Michael was the best forward on the field for Keighley.

GAMEBREAKER: None, although the final 30 seconds of the game will live long in the memory.

MATCHFACTS

COUGARS

1 Connor Sayner

18 Oliver Whitford

5 Dylan Proud

21 Alfie Dean

2 Brad Holroyd

6 Izaac Farrell

7 Matty Beharrell

17 Jordan Schofield

9 Oli Burton

30 Ronan Michael

12 Lachlan Lanskey

27 George Hill

8 Dan Parker

Subs (all used)

14 George Flanagan

29 Joe Bajer

11 Lucas Green

26 Nathan Rushworth

Tries: Lanskey (26), Flanagan (42)

Goals: Beharrell 4/4

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

19 Spencer Fulton

3 Rio Corkill

21 Evan Lawther

29 Jake Dickinson

5 Alex Donaghy

6 Jake Carter

8 Ross Ainley

14 Callum Phillips

22 Delaine Gittens-Bedward

11 Mason Lewthwaite

26 Tuarae Rawhiti

10 Stevie Scholey

Subs (all used)

12 Jake Bradley

25 Bear Williams

23 Toby Gibson

16 Guy Graham

Tries: Donaghy (7), Dickinson (67), Lawther (69)

Goals: Carter 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6; 12-6, 14-6, 14-12, 14-16, 16-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cougars: Ronan Michael; Town: Callum Phillips

Penalty count: 6-4

Half-time: 6-6

Referee: Carl Hughes