Widnes Vikings act quickly to bring in Wigan Warriors man on short-term deal to replace Castleford loanee Jordan Johnstone

WIDNES VIKINGS have acted quickly to replace Castleford Tigers loanee Jordan Johnstone, by picking up a Wigan Warriors man on an initial month-long loan.

That man is hooker Tom Forber, who will train with his Vikings team-mates for the first time tonight and who will go straight into contention to be part of the squad that faces Bradford Bulls next Monday.

The 20-year-old made his Super League debut for the Warriors last season, and this season has played in all three professional divisions – in the Betfred Super League for Wakefield Trinity, Betfred Championship for Whitehaven (both on loan) and Betfred League 1 for Oldham on dual-registration.

Widnes’ ead of operations Chris Hamilton said: “With the departure of Jordan Johnstone, we needed to make sure we had another hooker in and agreed a couple of days ago with Wigan for Tom to be that person.

“He has real quality and will bring a determined and committed attitude with him. I am sure our fans will like what they see from him.”