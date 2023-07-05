Salford Red Devils star has ban overturned after receiving incorrect sentence following Match Review Panel’s findings

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Amir Bourouh received an incorrect sentence following the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s findings on Monday.

Bourouh was given a Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour charge by the Review Panel earlier this week which saw the Salford hooker given a one-match ban.

This was down to a discrepancy in the dates of Bourouh’s previous offences, with the one-match ban rescinded and a £250 fine given in its place.

That means that Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley will be able to call on the hooker for this week’s clash against the Leeds Rhinos on Sunday afternoon.