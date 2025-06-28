Widnes Vikings brilliantly stun Championship leaders Toulouse Olympique

WIDNES VIKINGS 24 TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 4

JAMES GORDON, DCBL Stadium, Saturday

WIDNES ripped up the form book to end Toulouse’s eight-match winning streak and complete a home-and-away double over the Championship league leaders.

After giving up 16-0 and 18-0 leads in their previous two home games, Widnes again played well in the first half in a match of two patched-up teams, but this time they managed to get the job done and breathe life into their play-off chances.

Toulouse kicked-off and had Widnes pinned in their own 20 metres on the last tackle, only to release that pressure by conceding a penalty for late contact on the kicker Will Roberts, on his Vikings debut after a loan switch from St Helens.

Roberts was targeted again moments later and as a result, Widnes took advantage of the field position with big back-rower Adam Lawton crashing over from short range before the French side had even touched the ball.

The same two players were pivotal to the Vikings’ second try, Roberts with a clean kick charge down in his own half and then recovering the ball to halfway setting up the platform for Lawton to this time take three men over the line with him and touch down, Roberts converting both scores for 12-0.

Romeo Tropis dropped the ball with the line at his mercy as Toulouse came into the game, and a couple of Widnes errors saw them trapped in their own 20 metres. Eventually the pressure told when Toulouse moved the ball right for a walk-in on the wing for Paul Marcon.

In the closing stages of the first half, Toulouse presented a gift to Widnes, throwing a loose pass 30 metres from their own line to Rhys Williams, who brought the ball back for a try, converted by Roberts from the touchline to make it 18-4 at the break.

With no doubt the memories of the previous two games in their minds, Widnes defended stoutly at the start of the second half.

Anthony Marion was held up just short by Liam Bent, before Andy Badrock made a try-saving tackle to stop an angled surge by Matthieu Jussaume inches from the tryline.

Widnes had barely any ball in Toulouse’s half, but when Nick Gregson – on for the injured Roberts – was caught late, Joe Edge opted to take a penalty-goal to make it 20-4 with 20 to play.

From then on, Widnes controlled the game. Matty Fozard returned to the field at halfback, and his kick was spilled by Benjamin Laguerre on his own line to give Widnes their first real chance of the half.

They made the most of it, Lawton grabbing his hat-trick by beating Joe Lyons’ short kick to the dead-ball line to make it a four-score game.

Lyons’ short kicking game frustrated Toulouse in the final quarter and they never looked like getting back into it.

Widnes’ determination to keep a second-half clean sheet was evident in efforts to halt Rob Butler, who had broken through, and then Baptiste Rodriguez, held up over the line.

GAMESTAR: Adam Lawton proved his worth by taking Widnes’ chances when they had them.

GAMEBREAKER: Joe Edge’s penalty seemed to knock the wind out of Toulouse sails.

MATCHFACTS

VIKINGS

4 Joe Edge

5 Mike Butt

11 Rhodri Lloyd

30 Andy Badrock

29 Rhys Williams

6 Joe Lyons

27 Will Roberts

8 Dan Murray

14 Matty Fozard

15 Liam Bent

17 Max Roberts

31 Adam Lawton

18 Nick Gregson

Subs (all used)

13 Morgan McWhirter

21 Gavin Bennion

28 Ben Hartill

32 Max Wood

Tries: Lawton (3, 10, 62), Williams (40)

Goals: W Roberts 3/3, Edge 1/2

OLYMPIQUE

19 Benjamin Laguerre

5 Paul Marcon

3 Reuben Rennie

26 Romeo Tropis

2 Paul Ulberg

27 Radean Robinson

23 Robin Brochon

8 Lambert Belmas

13 Anthony Marion

17 Rob Butler

4 Mathieu Jussaume

11 Maxime Stefani

15 Joe Cator

Subs (all used)

10 James Roumanos

14 Baptiste Rodriguez

21 Ellis Gillam

33 Trevor Chiffoleau

Tries: Marcon (23)

Goals: Marion 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-4, 18-4; 20-4, 24-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Vikings: Adam Lawton; Olympique: Anthony Marion

Penalty count: 8-5

Half-time: 18-4

Referee: Ryan Cox

Attendance: 2,631