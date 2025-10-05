Sheffield Eagles release ex-Super League duo from contracts

SHEFFIELD EAGLES will go forward without pack pair Tyler Dickinson and Nick Staveley as the restructure of their squad after an eleventh-placed finish continues.

Both prop Dickinson, 29, and backrow Staveley, 21, had been under contract for 2026.

Dickinson made 15 appearances this season, his fifth with Sheffield after signing from Batley after starting out at Huddersfield, where he came through the Academy.

Staveley was signed in March, having had a spell on trial at Castleford following his departure from Hull FC, where he was hampered by an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The former Newcastle Thunder loan player (in 2023), didn’t have an outing for Sheffield, but turned out five times when loaned to Goole.

Under contract at the Eagles are backs Jayden Billy, Connor Bower, Jack Mallinson, Matty Marsh, Ryan Millar, Will Oakes and Billy Walkley and forwards Blake Broadbent, Jack Bussey, Reiss Butterworth, Joel Farrell, Alex Foster, Corey Johnson, Masi Matongo. Lewis Peachey and Martyn Reilly.