Widnes Vikings land Super League player on loan

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Allan Coleman has been reunited with Andy Badrock after landing the Leigh Leopards player on loan for the rest of the season.

Coleman gave the 24-year-old centre/backrower his big break into the professional game by signing him for former club Swinton Lions ahead of the 2023 season.

The pair had previously worked together at amateurs Leigh Miners Rangers, and Badrock flourished at Heywood Road.

The former England Community Lions player joined Leigh ahead of this season, and within months, signed a contract extension to 2028.

He has notched four tries in five outings for the Leopards, who are keen for him to further develop in the Championship while holding a recall option.

Coleman said: “I’ve known Andy for a long time, I’m pleased to get this done, and a massive thanks to Leigh for allowing it to happen.

“He’s a backrow who is absolutely lightning fast, probably one of the quickest in this competition.

“He’s got everything we want, and with the ground firming up, we just needed that pace, and with him and Jake Maizen, we’ll certainly have that.”

Australian back Maizen, an Italy international who has previously played for Whitehaven and Halifax Panthers, was signed in May on a deal to 2026.

Meanwhile experienced secondrow Danny Langtree, who is in his second season after moving from Barrow Raiders, has signed a contract extension to 2027.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far. I get on well with all the lads, and I love playing under Allan – he’s a great coach,” said the 34-year-old.

“We just want to improve all the time. Every game we need to be getting better, and hopefully we can get into the play-offs.”

Coleman added: “It’s fantastic to keep Langers, as I’m sure everyone has seen this year, he’s been a really important player for us.

“He’s a real threat, most teams fear him, and it’s massive for us to keep him for his experience and the environment we’re trying to build.”