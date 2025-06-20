Canberra Raiders hold on against Wests Tigers comeback

WESTS TIGERS 12 CANBERRA RAIDERS 16

CALLUM WALKER, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney

A ten-minute first-half onslaught proved just enough for Canberra as a staunch Wests comeback fell short in a classic game of two halves.

It’s fair to say that the Tigers weren’t at the races in the opening 40 minutes as the Raiders leapt into a 16-0 half-time lead.

But, all the damage had been done in a devastating ten-minute period, with Joseph Tapine crashing over after receiving a short pass from fellow prop Josh Papalii on 14 minutes.

Sebastian Kris was having a field day down Canberra’s left, and it was his strong run and perfect offload that allowed Jed Stuart – son of Raiders boss Ricky – to cross on debut moments later.

Tom Starling ensured the visitors kept their stranglehold on the game, following up his own grubber after Jeral Skelton had lost possession.

Two Jamal Fogarty conversions made it 16-0, but it was all the Tigers in the second-half, with head coach Benji Marshall quite clearly sending a rocket up his players.

Alex Seyfarth reduced the deficit to ten following the resumption with a strong carry, and when Starford To’a brushed aside two defenders five minutes later, Wests were purring.

But, the Raiders managed to hold on against the odds for a fifth win in a row.

TIGERS: 1 Jahream Bula, 2 Sunia Turuva, 3 Adam Doueihi, 4 Starford To’a, 5 Jeral Skelton, 6 Heath Mason, 7 Jarome Luai, 8 Terrell May, 9 Apisai Koroisau (C), 15 Sione Fainu, 11 Samuela Fainu, 12 Alex Seyfarth, 13 Alex Twal. Subs (all used): 10 Fonua Pole, 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 16 Latu Fainu, 17 Jack Bird

Tries: Seyfarth (49), To’a (54); Goals: Doueihi 2/2

RAIDERS: 1 Kaeo Weekes, 2 Jed Stuart, 3 Matthew Timoko, 4 Sebastian Kris, 5 Xavier Savage, 6 Ethan Strange, 7 Jamal Fogarty, 8 Josh Papalii, 9 Tom Starling, 10 Joseph Tapine (C), 11 Hudson Young, 12 Zac Hosking, 13 Corey Horsburgh. Subs (all used): 14 Owen Pattie, 15 Simi Sasagi, 16 Morgan Smithies, 17 Ata Mariota

Tries: Tapine (14), Stuart (18), Starling (24); Goals: Fogarty 2/3

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Terrell May; Raiders: Joseph Tapine

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 0-16; 6-16, 12-16

Penalty count: 3-4; Half-time: 0-16; Referee: Adam Gee; Attendance: 9,328