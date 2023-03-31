Widnes Vikings make impressive off-field appointment to help the club “receive the highest possible grading” from IMG

WIDNES VIKINGS have made a big move off the field to “receive the highest possible grading” when IMG give out their grades later in the year.

That will see Chris Hamilton to head up the integrated operations of the club.

Widnes Vikings Chairman, Chris Price commented: “We are delighted that Chris is joining us. He brings with him a wealth of club management experience and RFL operational knowledge.

“As the sport of rugby league enters a period of change due to the exciting partnership with IMG, we want to ensure that Widnes Vikings receive the highest possible grading when they are announced this year.

“We consider that Chris will be a major advantage to Widnes Vikings in achieving such grading and address areas where improvements are needed.

“He knows the sport, understands it as a business and is well respected within rugby league, he’ll be a great asset to us”

Chris Hamilton said: “I am very grateful for the opportunity Chairman Chris Price and the Board have given me at Widnes Vikings.

“Over the last 25 years I have gained an incredible amount of experience in so many different areas relating to rugby league, concerning both on and off the field matters and I am really looking forward to bringing that to the Vikings.

“I am excited by the role that has been described to me and I am very enthusiastic about getting started. This is a new challenge, a new chapter in my career and different responsibilities and I want to see John Kear, the squad, and the club build on the solid start they have made to the Championship season.

“I have made many friends over the last 25 years in rugby league, and I am looking forward to making even more as I throw myself into this role with Widnes Vikings.

“There are obviously a lot of things that the club want me to organise and get my teeth into including the IMG partnership and I’m excited to get started, meet the staff, and hopefully make a difference.”

Meanwhile, the Vikings have been able to retain the services of Steve Roberts who has been acting in an interim role, overseeing off-field operations.

Roberts will now be moving over within the club’s structure to take on a new role as Editor of Widnes TV. He will lead a re-launch of the club’s subscription channel.

“With over 30 years’ experience with the BBC and other media organisations, he will provide commentary on match day games and provide exclusive interviews with current players and coaches, as well as club legends. Fan engagement is a key pillar as IMG reimagine the game.

Roberts said: “I’m looking forward to leading this project. I know that fans are eager to engage with continual connection. I know that the club are keen to build on its commercial and community activity and updates on those will be built into the channel’s news content. Since I did my first commentary on the matchday videos in 1989, I have been more than happy to promote the profile of the club in any way I can, this new role provides an opportunity for me to continue that”.