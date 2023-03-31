Warrington Wolves confirm departure of Thomas Mikaele with his new club revealed

WARRINGTON WOLVES have confirmed that Thomas Mikaele has been granted permission to return to Australia on compassionate grounds.

The club have agreed a transfer fee for the 25-year-old prop forward and he will join NRL side Gold Coast Titans. Mikaele will make his final appearance in this Saturday’s home game against Hull FC before returning home and the club will now be actively working towards bringing in a replacement.

The front-rower joined midway through the 2022 season, making 17 appearances and scoring four tries in primrose and blue.

In a statement, Mikaele said “I’ve had a wonderful time since coming over here, the boys, the club and the fans have all been great with me and my family. I’m sorry it didn’t work out as originally planned but family comes first for me and I’m sure that’s something that people can understand.”

Warrington Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick added “Although we are disappointed to lose Thomas we fully understand and respect that he, Jasmine and the children need to return home and receive support from their wider family. Everyone at the club wishes Thomas and the family well for their future.”