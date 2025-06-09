Widnes Vikings pledge to relaunch academy

WIDNES VIKINGS have pledged to plug the drain of young players from the town to rival teams by relaunching an Academy after the previous version was closed amid cost cutting in 2020.

The club, renowned for producing former Great Britain stars such as Andy Currier, Frank Myler and Mike O’Neill, are regrouping in the Championship after major financial issues followed the loss of Super League status in 2018.

Widnes have been patiently rebuilding a youth development system ‘Future Vikings’, which is being expanded, and like second-tier rivals York, have concrete plans to create an Academy.

Simon Fox, the club’s chief revenue officer and also a development board member, said: “As one of Rugby League’s greatest clubs, we must get back to doing what we’re good at, producing and retaining homegrown talent.

“Not St Helens, Wigan, Leeds or others – we need to make ourselves the team of choice.

“Future Vikings is getting us back on that track, and with the pending launch of an Academy, we’re confident we have a path to success.”

Having initially launched as a development programme for twelve to 16-year-olds, Future Vikings is now expanding to include players from eleven to 18.

More than 320 players from across the north-west have signed up to be part of the programme, supported by more than 28 coaches drawn from the local community club network.

Widnes development teams played fixtures against Leigh, Salford, Oldham and Bradford.

Some products have signed Scholarship or Academy contracts with Super League clubs, but Widnes want to be in a position to offer those opportunities.

The expanded Future Vikings programme will be launched at a special event at the DCBL Stadium on Friday, July 4 (7pm).

It will bring together players and parents from across the programme and feature appearances by Widnes coach Allan Coleman, Future Vikings coaching team members and Vikings development board representatives.

Coleman’s first team are at home to Halifax on Sunday.