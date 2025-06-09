Batley Bulldogs coach pledges support for popular player Brandon Moore

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Mark Moxon says he and the club will do everything possible to support Brandon Moore after the forward was found safe after going missing for more than 24 hours.

The 28-year-old’s wife Mara contacted police and posted a message on social media asking for help in locating him on the morning of Batley’s home game against Toulouse, in which the former Halifax player was due to be involved. He was found that evening.

“I got a phone call from my captain James Brown on the morning of the match telling me of the situation,” explained Moxon, whose side produced a spirited performance in a 30-14 defeat.

“The lads have a group chat so things had been talked about. There was clear concern about Brandon, and we obviously wanted to do everything we could to help get him found.

“We also knew we had the match to prepare for, and I have to praise the players for the way they dealt with what was obviously a worrying situation regarding a popular team-mate.

“We have a contingency plan for a player who has been picked not being available for whatever reason, so we reshuffled and Luca Atkinson came into the 17.

“He coped with the situation well, and I think the whole group did, and of course the main thing is that Brandon was found safe.”

The Cumbrian-born player, who plays hooker or loose-forward, joined Batley ahead of last season after eight years with Halifax.

“Brandon is a big part of our group and we will do everything we can to support him and signpost him to any help he might need,” added Moxon.

“Obviously we would love to have him back around the club, but there is no rush because it’s important that he feels ready.

“People come before sport, and if there is something good to come out of this, it’s the way the club and the wider Rugby League community pulled together in a really tough situation.”