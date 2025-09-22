Widnes Vikings retain homegrown halfback

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Allan Coleman says halfback Joe Lyons “lives and breathes” his hometown club.

The 27-year-old has penned a two-year contract extension, giving him the chance to bounce back from an injury-affected campaign to cement a regular spot in the wake of Dec Patton’s departure as Widnes try to improve after missing out on this year’s play-offs.

Former Warrington star Patton, signed from Featherstone for this season and recruited by North Wales Crusaders for next, is among five players who aren’t being retained.

Second rower Rhodri Lloyd and winger Rhys Williams are retiring, while props Gavin Bennion and Brett Bailey haven’t been offered new deals.

The club is in talks over contract extensions with backrowers Lewis Hall and Finlay Irwin as well as Ben Condon, the versatile Australian forward who is being linked with finally joining Leigh after a planned move there for this campaign broke down.

Lyons, who came through the old Widnes Academy system and made his debut in 2018, was limited to 15 appearances this year by an ankle injury.

That still took him past 150 for the club, and Coleman said: “He’s a guy who lives and breathes this club. In my tenure, he played near enough every game before his injury.

“He prides himself on those effort-based areas, and I think his best is still to come.

“We’ll be looking to bring another halfback in to get some real competition.”

Lyons added: “Since I was little, all I wanted to do was play for Widnes.

“It’s been a bit of a frustrating year with injury, and it’s something I’ve not ever really had to deal with before. I’ve just been trying to get on with my rehab and now I can’t wait to get stuck into pre-season.”