Barrow Raiders ‘confident of good year’ as centre re-signs

BARROW RAIDERS forward Charlie Emslie is confident a tweaked squad can pack a punch in the new-look expanded Championship next season.

Paul Crarey’s roster will be missing a familiar figure in versatile back Ryan Shaw, who has announced his retirement at the age of 34 after spending the last five years at his hometown club, previously playing for Warrington, Bradford, Hull KR and Leigh.

But centre Curtis Teare has signed a two-year contract extension and star winger Tee Ritson has cemented a return from St Helens on a two-year deal after scoring 13 tries in 17 loan outings for the Raiders this year.

And Scotland international Emslie, 24, is one of a crop of players still under contract.

Having at one stage looked potential play-off contenders, the Raiders ended up ninth after a final-round 26-12 defeat at Sheffield, but it was a significant improvement after being too close to the drop zone for comfort for two years in a row.

Following injury issues in previous campaigns, Emslie played 23 out of 28 matches, and said: “I’ve really enjoyed this year.

“I’m in need of a good break now, but I’m also excited for next season and what the new structure will bring.

“It’s natural in sport that the squad changes each season, but we have really gelled as a group and we started the year flying, working hard for each other and getting some impressive wins.

“If we manage to keep the backbone of this current squad and make some quality additions, I’m confident of a good year in 2026.”