Widnes Vikings secure Super League hooker until the end of the season as Leigh Leopards man returns to parent club

WIGAN WARRIORS hooker Tom Forber has extended his loan deal with the Widnes Vikings until the end of the 2023 season.

Forber, who has risen through the ranks at the DW Stadium to be on the fringe of a first-team shot, has been on loan at Widnes for the past fortnight.

Interim Widnes head coach Neil Belshaw said: “Tom has fitted in seamlessly since he arrived at the club and his performances have reflected that. We are delighted that he will be with us for the remainder of the season and we look forward to more of the same from him.”

Meanwhile, Jacob Jones, a back-row loanee from Leigh Leopards has been called back by his parent club ahead of the Challenge Cup Final against Hull KR on 12 August.

Head of Operations Chris Hamilton said: “Leigh naturally want to make sure they have as many players available as possible ahead of the final and with the end of season deadline being this Friday, 4 August, called Jacob back and he played on Dual Registration with Rochdale at the weekend.”

Hamilton added: “It is a busy week throughout the game this week and is no different for us. If we can identify players that will improve us, we will do our utmost to bring them in and maintain the momentum we have gathered in the last few matches but, as many clubs are finding, that is easier said than done.”