Bradford Bulls land coup with new deal for rising forward

BRADFORD BULLS land a coup with the news that rising young forward Ebon Scurr has signed a new deal at Odsal.

The 23-year-old made his senior debut against Barrow Raiders in the 1895 Cup in 2019, having come through the club’s Academy system and has since made 57 appearances. He has signed a two-year deal.

“It’s good to get my future sorted, it gets me ahead of the game knowing what I will be doing next year, I know a lot of a people here so it’s not a case of restarting and building up from scratch,” said Scurr.

“I spoke over the phone to Eamon [O’Carroll] and the coaching staff are a big part of me choosing to re-sign here, the past couple of months I have started to pick up a lot and under Eamon, Brain [Noble] and Greeny [Lee Greenwood] so I can keep on progressing, learn more and add to my game.

“I am starting to do more minutes, I wanted to improve defensively and I feel I have added a lot in defence this year and next year will be a big build on putting everything together and being a fully rounded, complete player.

“The fans’ support means the world to be honest, it is always nice to have people supporting you and it is a big reason why I do keep re-signing as fans make you feel welcome, it is nice to speak to them in the bar after games and it is really nice having fans as good as they are.”

Eamon O’Carroll said: “We are delighted to secure the services of Ebon for a further two years. He is a player I admire and I am very much looking forward to working with him as I believe he is going to play a huge part in what we do moving forward as a club.

“I believe our club and our environment is the best place for Ebon to further develop and I, along with Lee and Brian look forward to playing a part in that.”

Chief Executive Jason Hirst said: “We’re delighted that Ebon and the club have clearly demonstrated our mutual trust and belief in one another, with the signing of this two-year contract.

“Ebon is a hugely popular fan’s favourite and good player, who is only going to get better over the next 2 years. He is really happy at the club and with what we’re collectively trying to achieve and he’s keen to continue to learn and work with Brian and Lee.

“He’s also eager to work with Eamon, particularly given, that like Ebon, he also very effectively played Prop Forward, despite not been the biggest for that position.

“We’re all confident that with the one-on-one coaching and mentoring he’s going to continue to receive, that he’ll kick-on still further in the pivotal position he plays.

“This latest young player retention is further evidence of our ambition and ability to match an own-grown player’s career ambitions and aspirations.

“We all look forward to seeing Ebon prosper further, as part of the Bradford Bulls family.”