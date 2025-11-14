Widnes Vikings sign another from North Wales Crusaders

WIDNES VIKINGS have signed a third member of North Wales Crusaders’ League One title-winning squad.

Having already recruited Kieran Taylor and Sam Wilde from Colwyn Bay, Widnes have agreed a one-year deal with halfback Toby Hughes.

The 22-year-old was limited to eight matches this season but made 34 appearances in three years at Crusaders overall.

Vikings boss Allan Coleman explained: “I coached him previously as part of the England Community Lions, and he went on to sign on for North Wales.

“He had a difficult spell at the start of last season, but at the back end of the year he got his chance in the team and he took it.

“He’s a player we can have at the club for a long time. I’m really happy to get him and see how he develops – it gives us some really good options in the halves now.”

Hughes joins Joe Lyons, Tom Gilmore and fellow new recruit Jordan Abdull in that department and the youngster said: “What excites me the most is the quality that’s already in the squad.

“To learn from the halves that are already in the club is going to be massive for my development.”