Try-scoring speedster among three Batley Bulldogs signings

BATLEY BULLDOGS are aiming to pack a punch next year after adding secondrow Jay Scriven and prop Liam Kirk to a growing squad – along with the speed of new winger Kieran Brining.

Scriven, 24, was in the development systems of Leeds, then Wakefield, before spending time in Australia, playing for Cairns sides Tully Tigers and Southern Suburbs.

Batley coach James Ford said: “Jay came through strong systems and has impressed with his attitude.”

Kirk, 28, started out at Bradford and played for Oldham, Sheffield and Widnes before spending last season at Midlands Hurricanes.

Brining is also a Bulls product and was top scorer in the National Conference League this year, scoring 39 tries for Division Two champions East Leeds.

A former England youth international, Brining was a top sprinting prospect in his teens too.