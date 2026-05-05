Widnes Vikings to play home match in Wigan

WIDNES VIKINGS will play their 1895 Cup quarter-final cash with Newcastle Thunder at Robin Park Arena in Wigan, which the Super League Warriors use as their training base.

The relocation, a road journey of around 19 miles, for the Sunday, May 17 (3.00) all-ticket tie is due to the unavailability of the council-owned-and-operated DCBL Stadium in Widnes (pictured) because of essential safety-compliance work.

The attendance will be limited to 1,000, and the Vikings, who explored a range of venue options, have apologised to supporters for any inconvenience caused.

“The (DCBL) stadium is currently undergoing essential public address system installations required to meet Martyn’s Law compliance, alongside planned events,” said the Vikings.

“The stadium’s unavailability was communicated to the RFL ahead of fixture scheduling in November.

“The club have worked closely with a number of local clubs in an effort to stage the fixture as close to Widnes as possible.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Widnes RUFC, Runcorn Linnets, Warrington Wolves, Warrington Town, Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors, Newcastle Thunder and Halton Borough Council for the assistance and support they have provided throughout the process.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank supporters of both clubs for their understanding and continued support.”