New Super League Man of Steel programme launched on Super League+

PAUL SCULTHORPE MBE is loving the new process for debating who will become the Steve Prescott Man of Steel at the end of the year.

Sculthorpe, a two-time winner of the prestigious award, is on the Man of Steel panel along with Ellery Hanley MBE, Sam Tomkins, James Roby and Joe Lydon.

The five former players took to a live discussion – hosted by Sky Sports’ Brian Carney – to decide on their top five players after the opening nine rounds of the 2026 Super League campaign.

A new programme – named Man of Steel – The Panel – will be launched tonight.

It is exclusive to SuperLeague+ and available for free.

Former St Helens and Great Britain captain Sculthorpe said: “I really enjoyed the show and feel it’s a great new way to help decide on who eventually will win the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

“All five panellists have each won the Man of Steel before so fully know how prestigious the award is, what it takes to win it and its importance.

“There’s a wealth of experience, knowledge and nous between us. And that ignites some quality debates. It’s fair to say, we don’t always agree!

“There are some players who controversially miss the cut, some who get in the final five who might polarise opinion and plenty of other star performers who don’t even make the shortlist.

“But, as this process allows, there’s chance for everyone still to stake a claim as the year goes on.

“It’s been fascinating analysing everyone’s performances so far and we’re all looking forward to the next episode which will be filmed once Round 18 is completed.

“It’s an honour to be involved and all the panellists have said the same.”

The Panel will meet again after Round 18 and Round 27 before having a final deliberation to decide their three-man shortlist and eventual winner which will be announced at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday September 29.