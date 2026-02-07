Widnes Vikings urged to ’embrace’ Leeds Rhinos challenge

ALLAN COLEMAN has told his Widnes Vikings side to “embrace” the challenge of facing Leeds Rhinos.

Widnes host Leeds on Saturday after a mixed start to the Championship season which has seen them be beaten heavily by London Broncos and beat North Wales Crusaders.

The Sportsman have selected the tie for live coverage at 3pm, reflecting hopes of a competitive contest as well as the stature of the clubs involved.

Widnes and Leeds have won 21 Challenge Cups between them, with the former winning seven titles – the last in 1984 – and the Rhinos winning a 14th in 2020.

The pair have not met since Leeds’ 34-0 Super League win at Headingley in 2018, with the Vikings relegated that season and now into an eighth successive Championship campaign.

They also met in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup that year, the only knockout tie between them this century, in which Leeds picked up a 23-20 away victory.

Coleman said: “Leeds are a class outfit – they’re one of, if not the best club of the Super League era.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult game, but we’re just going to go out and enjoy ourselves. It’s vital in these games that you don’t go out there nervous; you’ve got to embrace it.

“When you play Super League opposition, you’ve got to match that intensity, and that’s what we’re going to try and do on Saturday.”

Leeds have named a strong squad although coach Brad Arthur has said there will be debuts for two academy products in playmaker George Brown and outside back Fergus McCormack, as well as new signings Danny Levi and Ethan O’Neill.

Arthur said: “We’re looking forward to Browny getting his hands on the footy and getting plenty of involvement, playing a bit at the back of the field and a bit in the halves.

“Fergus will get an opportunity to showcase his skills. He’s got electric speed so we’re looking forward to seeing him in some clear space.

“We’re going to have to be on our game defensively because they’ll throw plenty at us and they’ll move the ball around, and we have to be good with our line speed and make sure we’re limiting their time and space.”