York Knights sure ‘role model’ Ben Jones-Bishop can shine in Super League at 37

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth has praised the longevity of veteran winger Ben Jones-Bishop, admitting: “He epitomises everything a true professional should be.”

The ex-Leeds Rhinos ace will turn 38 in August but is gearing up for a surprise return to Super League action.

When he left Wakefield Trinity for a first spell with York in 2020, few expected the Jamaica star to ever be back in the top-flight.

Indeed, Jones-Bishop went on to play part-time with Championship rivals Sheffield Eagles for over three seasons, scoring 60 tries in 92 games.

But having returned to York last March, the two-time Grand Final winner racked up a prolific 29 efforts in just 24 outings as they went on to top the Championship.

When the club subsequently gained promotion to Super League for the first time, Applegarth didn’t think twice about asking the former Salford Red Devils and London ace to come with them.

He explained: “I first came across Bish’ when I was head of youth and assistant coach at Wakefield.

“I got to work with him on a daily basis and see how he operated.

“He was really just so professional. He was very quiet but when he does speak, he’s always got value.

“Bish’ was a really likeable member of the group so, when we got a chance to bring him back to York, it was a no-brainer.

“I thought he showed everyone what he was about last year and finished top try-scorer for us.

“He’s put his hand up to do another year in Super League, which I think he’ll still be able to do. Then we’ll go from there.”

Jones-Bishop, who also won a World Club Challenge with the Rhinos, is approaching 400 career games.

But Applegarth says he has lost none of his enthusiasm – and that will be key as the Knights prepare for what’s ahead.

He said: “Bish’ is just a model professional and he’s a great role model for any aspiring Rugby League players on how to go about their business.

“He’s still clocking good sprint times and he competes as hard as ever.

“If you’re looking at lads that are still around in their mid-to-late 30s, it’s a common theme that they’re very professional and they still compete hard every day.

“That’s key to it all. And Bish’ epitomises that, to be fair.

“He brings a wealth of leadership and experience. But I also think he’s been there and done it all, hasn’t he?

“He’ll be a great body in our team and I think you need a few guys like that who’ve been there and done it all.

“They need the younger end, the fresh legs, to keep them on their toes too. I think it’s a good balance in that sense.

“And come the end of the year, Bish’ will have done his reputation no harm whatsoever.”