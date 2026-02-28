Widnes Vikings v Goole Vikings Match Preview & 21-man squads

WIDNES will host the first ever Rugby League ‘Battle of the Vikings’ on Sunday when Goole visit the DCBL Stadium for a clash between two teams that both recorded good results in Round 4.

Widnes currently have six points from four games and lie in fifth place in the Championship, while Goold have four points from four and sit in twelfth position.

Last week Widnes travelled to Oldham and registered an impressive 18-12 win, with veteran winger Patrick Ah Van scoring two tries. Not surprisingly they have selected the same 21-man squad for this weekend’s game.

Goole visited Dewsbury and came away with a shock 16-12 victory, inflicting the Rams’ first defeat of the season. Their coach Scott Taylor has made just one change to his 21-man squad, with Brad Bullock replacing Shane Tuohey.

SQUADS

Widnes: 1 Matty Fleming, 2 Mike Butt, 3 Jack Owens, 4 Joe Edge, 5 Ryan Ince, 6 Joe Lyons, 7 Tom Gilmore, 8 Daniel Murray, 9 Jordan Johnstone, 12 Max Roberts, 13 Nick Gregson, 14 Matty Fozard, 15 Lewis Hall, 16 Danny Langtree, 18 Morgan McWhirter, 19 Adam Lawton, 20 Jack Bibby, 21 James Chapelhow, 22 Jordan Abdull, 23 Nathan Connell, 29 Jumah Sambou

Outs: None

Ins: None

Goole: 1 Josh Guzdek, 2 Tom Halliday, 3 Cooper Howlett, 4 Keenen Tomlinson, 5 Callum Shaw, 7 Jack Miller, 8 Tyler Craig, 9 Jeylan Hodgson, 10 Jack Arnold, 11 Brett Ferres, 12 Nick Staveley, 13 Harry Aldous, 14 Oliver Morgan, 15 Jack Aldous, 16 Harry Medlicott, 18 Connor Barley, 22 Callum Rutland, 25 Brad Bullock, 30 Liam Watts, 31 Will Jubb, 32 Andre Savelio

Outs: 20 Shane Tuohey,

Ins: 25 Brad Bullock

STATS

No previous meetings

JACK HOUGHTON needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

– 2 for Widnes Vikings (2026)

– 128 for North Wales Crusaders (2017-2019, 2021-2023, 2025)

– 19 for Swinton Lions (2024)

NICK GREGSON needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

– 37 for Widnes Vikings (2024-2026)

​- 69 for Swinton Lions (2016-2017, dual-registration, 2019, loan, 2021-2023)

​ – 3 for Oldham (2018-2019, loan)

​ – 21 for Leigh Centurions (2018-2019)

​- 3 for Workington Town (2018, loan)

​- 15 for Wigan Warriors (2016-2017)

TOM GILMORE needs two points to reach 1,000 for his career.

– 570 for Widnes Vikings (2012-2019, 2023-2026)

– 404 for Batley Bulldogs (2021-2022)

– 4 for Salford Red Devils (2020, loan)

– 16 for London Broncos (2015, loan)

– 4 for North Wales Crusaders (2014, dual-registration)

(0 for Halifax, 2020)