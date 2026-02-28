Jonty Gorley sees foundations for Workington Town building project

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Jonty Gorley has used a blank weekend to work on both the positives and negatives of his side’s performance against Widnes last time out.

The Vikings were 22-10 winners at the Fibrus Community Stadium, condemning the home team to a third defeat in as many league games.

Only points difference kept them off the foot of the table and above neighbours Whitehaven, where Gorley used to coach, after that round.

Workington were beaten at Barrow and Rochdale either side of a Challenge Cup win at amateurs Blackbrook, which led to a lucrative home third-round meeting with St Helens.

The Super League side romped to a 98-2 win before a crowd of 4,169, but any concerns about a morale drain as a result were eased by the display produced against Widnes by a side reshuffled due to injuries.

“I’m not happy about a loss, but I was pleased by the attitude and approach,” said the coach, who was forced to use a number of players out of their normal positions.

“The Saints cup-tie was a one-off in terms of our season, but I asked for a reaction and improved performance after the previous league games, and I got that.

“We completed sets better than we had been, and overall, we were better with ball in hand.

“Up to the 55th minute or so we were competing well, and we were only 12-10 behind, but we made a few mistakes and they punished us, and in the space five minutes, we ended up being 22-10 behind, which was disappointing.

“The lads showed they can compete for decent-enough spells, and we need to be more consistent in doing that, take more of the chances we create and try to cut out the kind of errors which gave them a leg up.”

Workington, who have agreed a one-year deal with Kells backrower Jack Ainley, head to Keighley on Sunday.