Widnes Vikings v Hunslet Match Preview & 21-man squads

WIDNES VIKINGS won the inaugural battle of the Vikings against Goole in Round 5 and now sit in second place in the table behind London Broncos, the only team to have beaten them this season.

Hunslet sit in the lower half of the table with two points from four games, after going down 16-24 at home against Sheffield Eagles in Round 5.

But they are likely to pose a much stronger challenge this week after announcing during the week that they would be boosted by three short-term loan players from Leeds Rhinos – Ben Littlewood, Presley Cassell and Tom Nicholson-Watton – as well as Hull prop forward Matty Laidlaw, who they have taken on a month’s loan. And they still have former Super League winger Bureta Faraimo, who scored five tries against Rochdale Hornets in Round 4, on loan from Doncaster.

The Vikings have been unbeaten since their opening-round defeat at London Broncos and their coach Allan Coleman has been making minimal changes in his squad selection, with his only change for this weekend’s game being the recall of Jack Houghton, who played a game on loan for Rochdale in Round 5, for Joe Edge, who has a hamstring issue.

SQUADS

Vikings: 1 Matty Fleming, 2 Mike Butt, 3 Jack Owens, 5 Ryan Ince, 6 Joe Lyons, 7 Tom Gilmore, 8 Daniel Murray, 9 Jordan Johnstone, 12 Max Roberts, 13 Nick Gregson, 14 Matty Fozard, 15 Lewis Hall, 16 Danny Langtree, 18 Morgan McWhirter, 19 Adam Lawton, 20 Jack Bibby, 21 James Chapelhow, 22 Jordan Abdull, 23 Nathan Connell, 38 Jack Houghton, 29 Jumah Sambou

Outs: 4 Joe Edge,

Ins: 38 Jack Houghton,

Hunslet: 1 Billy Jowitt, 3 Myles Harrop, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Dan Abram, 8 Harvey Hallas, 11 Harrison Gilmore, 12 Darcy Simpson, 13 Eddie Battye, 14 Cameron Berry, 15 Emmerson Whittel, 16 Elijah Simpson, 18 Jimmy Watson, 19 Mason Corbett, 20 Liam Carr, 21 Mackenzie Turner, 27 Charlie Graham, Bureta Faraimo, Ben Littlewood, Presley Cassell, Matty Laidlaw, Tom Nicholson-Watton

Outs: 5 Mo Agoro, 24 Jimmy Morgan, 26 Ethan O’Hanlon, Isaac Misky,

Ins: Ben Littlewood, Presley Cassell, Matty Laidlaw, Tom Nicholson-Watton

Referee: Tara Jones

STATS

Widnes’ MATTY FOZARD has scored tries in the Vikings’ last three meetings with Hunslet (>1-2-1).

Last ten meetings:

Widnes 40, Hunslet 12 (ChR24, 31/8/25)

Hunslet 14, Widnes 28 (ChR9, 4/5/25)

Hunslet 26, Widnes 28 (1895C-R1, 2/3/25)

Hunslet 22, Widnes 24 (ChR15, 3/7/11)

Widnes 10, Hunslet 18 (ChR2, 20/3/11)

Hunslet 4, Widnes 42 (NFPR28, 1/7/01)

Widnes 64, Hunslet 4 (NFPR15, 1/4/01)

Hunslet 10, Widnes 34 (NFPR20, 14/5/00)

Widnes 30, Hunslet 21 (NFPR2, 9/1/00)

Hunslet 10, Widnes 8 (NFP-FE, 19/9/99)

TOM GILMORE needs two points to reach 1,000 for his career.

– 570 for Widnes Vikings (2012-2019, 2023-2026)

– 404 for Batley Bulldogs (2021-2022)

– 4 for Salford Red Devils (2020, loan)

– 16 for London Broncos (2015, loan)

– 4 for North Wales Crusaders (2014, dual-registration)

(0 for Halifax, 2020)

DAN ABRAM needs four goals to reach 500 for his career (all conversions and penalties).

​​​​- 0 for Hunslet (2026)

​​​​- 118 for Whitehaven (2018, 2025, loan)

​​​​- 268 for Swinton Lions (2022-2025)

​​​​- 54 for Oldham (2020-2021)

​​​​- 56 for Rochdale Hornets (2019)

​​​​ (0 for Barrow Raiders, 2016-2017)