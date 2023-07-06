Wigan Warriors’ Abbas Miski responds to viral Tiktok prank that scared him and teammate Jai Field

WIGAN WARRIORS pair Jai Field and Abbas Miski went viral earlier in the week when a prank involving the duo was spread on social media platform TikTok.

The pair were walking through Manchester city centre when a man appeared from a bush to scare both of them as well as a number of other pedestrians.

Now Miski has responded to the hilarious video, explaining what went on.

“That happened three or four months ago, me and Jai were walking down in Manchester and we recognised a camera behind us,” Miski said.

“We turned around to the camera and waved to them and the guy came out of the bush and scared us. We sat there 20 minutes watching everyone else get scared.

“Thankfully Jai was a bit closer to the guy than I was and almost put me through a window! He deserves the stick, he plays too many pranks on people!

“I don’t know how that got leaked out, but the guy is good fun scaring people in the city.”

For Miski, it has been a story of great determination to make it through to the Wigan first-team after spending time on loan at the London Broncos.

With a number of brilliant performances, the Lebanon winger has been rewarded with the Warriors choosing to take up the option for Miski to stay at the DW Stadium in 2024.