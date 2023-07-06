Super League Predictions: Hull FC to stun Hull KR as St Helens pile further misery on Daryl Powell’s Warrington Wolves

ANOTHER round of Super League action is upon us and what a round it promises to be!

The action begins on Friday night when Warrington Wolves host St Helens in the live Sky Sports fixture with Wakefield Trinity hosting Wigan Warriors at the same time.

Castleford Tigers will go up against the Leigh Leopards on Friday as well, with Huddersfield Giants travelling to the Catalans Dragons on Saturday night.

In a rarity for Super League, there will be two games on Sunday afternoon with Hull KR doing battle with Hull FC at noon and then Salford Red Devils hosting Leeds Rhinos later on.

But, how will each team fare this week?

Warrington Wolves vs St Helens

Warrington-Saints fixtures over the years have not let us down and this one is set up to be another cracker. The Wolves will fancy their chances being at home, but Daryl Powell’s men flopped against Leeds last week under the same circumstances. Saints, meanwhile, overcame Castleford with ease at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Warrington won’t have George Williams back from injury following a spell out – and his absence was dearly felt in last week’s defeat. Saints, on the other hand, will be without Joe Batchelor as Tommy Makinson and Curtis Sironen remain on the sidelines. Despite Warrington being at home, Saints should prove too strong.

St Helens by 10

Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors

Well, talk about a revival from Wakefield. Mark Applegarth’s men have won two of their last three games to reduce the deficit between themselves and Castleford to just four points. Both of those successes were also achieved at Belle Vue – which could work in Trinity’s favour. That being said, this is a Wigan team that could go second with a win here as Matt Peet aims to inspire his chargers to another silverware-hunting season. Wakefield will be without Luke Gale who is set for a scan today whilst Morgan Smith is out for the season following surgery on a foot injury. Peet, however, has named an unchanged squad. Though Trinity were successful against Salford last weekend, the Warriors should be too strong here.

Wigan by 12

Castleford Tigers vs Leigh Leopards

Castleford’s issue in their defeat against St Helens last week was their inability to score points. The Tigers were nilled on Merseyside, but Andy Last will be hoping that the return of Joe Westerman will go some way to ensuring that doesn’t happen at The Jungle against an in-form Leigh side that sit second in the Super League table. The Leopards have defied all expectations in 2023 so far, losing just six of 17 games. Adrian Lam has named just a 20-man squad for this fixture, but those 20 players still have more than enough firepower to overcome Castleford – even if the West Yorkshire side are at home.

Leigh by 14

Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants

The form of these two sides couldn’t be more different heading into this fixture. Whilst Catalans sit top of the Super League pile, Huddersfield are languishing in tenth with just five wins from 16 games so far in 2023. It’s not a good run for Giants’ head coach Ian Watson as Castleford sit just two points behind. The Dragons will be without the banned Romain Navarrete, but Steve McNamara will be able to plug that loss with ease given the strength of his squad. Huddersfield, meanwhile, could welcome back Theo Fages from injury as Olly Russell is set for a shock appearance given his helping from the field last week. Catalans at home makes this a potential no-brainer.

Catalans by 20

Hull KR vs Hull FC

The good old Hull derby will take centre stage on Sky Sports at noon on Sunday as Hull FC prepare to travel across the city to take on bitter rivals Hull KR. French pair Tanguy Zenon and Fouad Yaha have returned to their parent club Catalans with Corey Hall and Ethan Ryan potential returnees. There is talk that Rovers could have a new signing at halfback for the derby with Canberra Raiders starlet Brad Schneider linked by Rugby League Live. FC, however, will have entrenched halfback partnership Jake Trueman and Jake Clifford ready to fire on all cylinders and that could prove the difference as the Black and Whites look for revenge for their mauling earlier in the season.

Hull FC by 2

Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos

It promises to be a cracker at the AJ Bell Stadium with both Salford and Leeds vying for a play-off spot. The Red Devils went down to Wakefield last week in one of the shocks of the season, but Paul Rowley is set to welcome back Andy Ackers, Brodie Croft and Ryan Brierley. Leeds, however, have been cut down by the ban handed out to Blake Austin, who has been in a rich vein of form for the Rhinos. Just four points separate these two sides in the Super League table with both producing inconsistent performance throughout 2023. Home advantage and returning players, however, could prove crucial.

Salford by 8