Wigan Warriors and Hull KR men banned after Super League Grand Final

WIGAN WARRIORS and Hull KR stars Brad O’Neill and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves have both been banned for two matches following the Super League Grand Final.

O’Neill was sinbinned early on during that 24-6 loss to Rovers for a dangerous tackle on Tyrone May.

And he has subsequently been charged with a Grade D Dangerous Throw, incurring 12 penalty points and a two-match suspension.

Waerea-Hargreaves, meanwhile, has been hit with Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour, receiving one penalty point but given his history, the New Zealander has been given a two-match suspension also.

Following the Betfred Super League Grand Final, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2 – No Further Action

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR) – Grade B Shoulder Charge – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 14 – 2 Match Suspension

Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors) – Grade D Dangerous Throw – Penalty Points: 12 – Total Penalty Points: 13 – 2 Match Suspension

Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour- Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR) – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 13.5 – 2 Match Suspension