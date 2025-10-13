Former Castleford Tigers centre Sam Wood joins York Knights

FORMER CASTLEFORD TIGERS centre Sam Wood has linked up with York Knightds.

The 28-year old spent the last two years at Castleford Tigers, where he was named club captain in his first season.

Wood played 33 times for the West Yorkshire club, scoring six tries during that time. He also earned an England cap in 2024 for the game against France in Toulouse.

Born in Dewsbury, Wood came through the academy system at Huddersfield Giants. After making 52 Super League appearances for the Giants, he joined Hull KR where he spent two seasons before moving onto the Tigers.

Knights head coach, Mark Applegarth was happy to Wood’s signature over the line, saying: “I’m delighted to get a player of that calibre. He’ll add some real quality and depth to the centre positions.

“A lot of the young lads can learn from him and he’ll add that experience into our team.

“He was an England international only a couple of years ago, so it’s our job to help him unlock that form again and get his confidence back to where he’s used to it being.”

On signing, Wood said: “I’m really excited about joining such a great bunch of people on and off the field.

“It’s a team that had such a brilliant season last year and is ambitious and passionate about getting better and progressing as a club.

“I can’t wait to get going!”