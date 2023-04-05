Wigan Warriors and St Helens heading for largest crowd for Super League derby in six years

IT’S fair to say there is excitement surrounding next week’s derby game between Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

With tickets selling like hot cakes for the clash between the Super League and Challenge Cup reigning champions, over 20,000 tickets have been snapped up in advance.

The fixture will take place on Good Friday with a 3pm kick-off as both sides aim for more consistency in the league in 2023.

🏟 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝟮𝟯𝗞 Ticket sales for the Good Friday derby against @Saints1890 have now hit 23,000. 🎟 Don't miss out! 👉 https://t.co/MZLvisYokd#WWRL #TheresNothingLikeTheDerby pic.twitter.com/2w3nG8nO03 — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) April 4, 2023

19,210 fans flocked to the DW Stadium for the clash between the two heavyweights last season, whilst just over 17,000 made it into the Totally Wicked Stadium.

That does mean that this year’s attendance in the Easter fixture will surpass both of those with enthusiasm high amongst both sets of supporters.

Back in 2017, Wigan and Saints supporters produced a crowd of 23,390 at the DW Stadium, but that figure could well be overhauled.