Castleford Tigers forward makes short-term loan move with Andy Last going “in a different direction” at present

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed that one of their forwards is heading to local rivals Featherstone Rovers on a two-week loan deal.

That man is Albert Vete who has made four appearances for the Tigers so far and will link up with Sean Long’s Rovers ahead of their tie with Batley Bulldogs this weekend.

Castleford Tigers interim head coach Andy Last said: “We had a look at Albie on a couple of occasions this year and this week we’ve decided to go in a different direction.

“It’s difficult to carry him and Suaia [Matagi], they’re very similar in what they bring, but I feel Suaia is just offering a little bit more than Albert at the minute.

“I think it’s key for Albert’s development to keep playing. At the end of the loan period he will have played 4 weeks of consistent Rugby League. Featherstone is a good club at the top end of the Championship. They’ve got some tough games so it will be good for Albert to get some game time over there.”

Matagi himself played on dual-registration with Halifax Panthers earlier in the season.