Widnes Vikings refute ‘special measures’ reports

WIDNES VIKINGS have refuted reports that they have been placed in special measures by the Rugby Football League.

It is a tumultuous period off the field for the club with Tim Holmes stepping down as general manager at the end of June, while Andrew Horabin quit their board last month citing unspecified “ongoing restrictions and regulatory framework”.

Widnes have been in the Championship, which is currently under financial pressure as a whole with a form of salary cap set to be imposed from next season, for the past eight years.

They missed out on a Super League place for this season after applying for a place in the expanded competition and are currently open to fresh investment but have strongly denied claims of any financial difficulties.

“The club can categorically confirm that Widnes Vikings have not been placed in special measures,” said a statement.

“As clarified by chairman Stuart Murphy at last week’s Q&A with fans, the club is up to date with all of its commitments including HMRC (tax bills).

“We have not had, nor have we had, any loans (outside of standard Covid loans), any credit cards or any overdraft facilities.

“As a club, we do not usually respond to speculation or rumours. However, on this occasion we feel it is important to clarify the situation due to the potential damage that inaccurate reporting can cause to the reputation of the club.

“We are currently on a six-match winning run, are well placed in the Championship table and have reached the 1895 Cup semi-final.

“Off the pitch, we have enjoyed significant commercial growth in 2026, our matchday experience and fan engagement initiatives have been improved with lots of positive feedback, and the detailed heritage numbers project has been launched.

“The club remains committed to building a sustainable and competitive future both on and off the field, with ongoing work taking place across all areas of the organisation to strengthen the club for the long term. That includes engaging with interested parties regarding investment.”