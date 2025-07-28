Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity coaches receive fines for referee criticism

THE RFL are continuing their clampdown on criticism of match officials with two more Super League head coaches receiving fines.

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet and Wakefield Trinity chief Daryl Powell have both been judged to have breached the game’s operational rules.

Peet has been punished for the second time this season, after receiving a £3,000 fine for entering the referee’s room without permission after March’s Challenge Cup loss to Hull FC.

Half of that fine was suspended at the time and a further £1,000 has now been activated, following comments made after Wigan’s Super League victory over Huddersfield Giants at Dewsbury in June.

In his post-match press conference Peet said: “They’ve just won a game where absolutely everything was stacked against them, from the stadium, the way it was officiated, the pitch dimensions – I’m not criticising the referee – it’s just the game is being played at a very slow pace at the moment.”

Powell has been fined £2,000, half of it suspended until the end of the 2026 season, for comments made after Wakefield’s defeat at Hull FC earlier this month.

The Trinity boss accused Hull counterpart John Cartwright of putting pressure on the referee at half-time.

“I’ve seen an influence on the referee in the tunnel,” Powell said in his press conference after the match.

“I’ve done that in the past. It just shouldn’t work and I think it worked… The referee completely flipped his decision-making.”

Both Peet and Powell have two weeks in which to request a tribunal to challenge the decisions.

Steve McNamara and Danny McGuire, formerly coaches of Catalans Dragons and Castleford Tigers respectively, were also recently issued with fines for public criticism of officials.

McNamara was fined £2,000 (half suspended) and McGuire £3,000 (half suspended) for comments made to the media.

And Sam Burgess has been placed under investigation for comments made following his Warrington Wolves side’s defeat at Castleford earlier this month.

The RFL said: “This compliance action follows a note that was sent to all clubs in May expressing concern at the increasing number of public comments by head coaches relating to match officials, and stressing that comments deemed to be public criticism of match officials breaching the relevant operational rules and the sport’s Respect code of conduct could lead to compliance action.”

The Respect code of conduct includes the passage: “Head coaches have a responsibility to ensure their behaviour sets an example to all within the game and, as such, any such misconduct should be dealt with more severely.

“Given (coaches’) high profile within the game, the level of reach the comments made in the media and within the press have a detrimental impact to the game.”