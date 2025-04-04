Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet given hefty fine after entering the referee’s room without invitation

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has been given a hefty fine for entering the referee’s room without invitation following his side’s loss to Hull FC in the Challenge Cup Round of 16 clash.

Matt Peet admitted to a breach of the Match Day rules by entering the Referees room without invitation and also a breach of the Operational rules on his standard of behaviour.

He has since accepted the Sanction proposed by the RFL Compliance Manager of a £3,000 fine (50% suspended to the end of 2026 season) and a two-match touchline ban also suspended to the end of the 2026 Season, and has issued a full apology to the referee and his assistants.

Meanwhile, Joe Shorrocks of Salford Red Devils has been fined £1,000, half of it suspended until the end of the 2026 season, for breaching the Operational Rules and the Respect policy with criticism of the Match Review Panel and/or the Operational Rules Tribunal on social media following his suspension for on field misconduct in February.