Wigan Warriors at incredible 1/100 odds to beat Wakefield Trinity in predicted Super League mismatch

IT’S been a season of complete contrast for Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors.

Whilst Wakefield have been consigned to the bottom of the Super League table without a win all year, Wigan are cruising in second with just two losses in nine games.

The Warriors underlined their title credentials with a massive 13-6 win over Warrington Wolves last weekend whilst things got even worse for Wakefield with a 32-0 home drubbing by Leigh Leopards.

Of course, with Mark Applegarth’s side still looking for their first win of Super League 2023, the odds for Trinity for their away clash at Wigan on Sunday afternoon were always going to be long.

For Skybet, however, those odds are incredible to say the least with Wigan priced at a remarkable 1/100 odds to beat their Super League opponents with the bookmaker giving the lowest handicap at 28 points.