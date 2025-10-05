Wigan Warriors battle past St Helens to win WSL title and complete clean sweep

WIGAN WARRIORS 16 ST HELENS 12

KASEY SMITH, The Brick Community Stadium, Sunday

WIGAN are the champions – sealing an historic quadruple of trophies with a comeback victory over spirited St Helens.

This victory adds to a haul which already included the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Nines title.

And the Warriors displayed all the hallmarks of a champion side to overcome a resilient Saints team who put up a real fight.

After a sluggish first half, trailing 8-4 with only a 68 percent completion rate and errors being ruthlessly punished, Wigan regrouped and struck back, scoring three tries in a devastating ten-minute blitz which ultimately won them the title.

Heading into this do-or-die clash, Saints faced an uphill battle. They were chasing their first Grand Final triumph since 2021, burdened by the fact they hadn’t beaten Wigan all season — and had been dismantled by them at Wembley in the Challenge Cup final.

Yet, after a fiercely-contested first half of blow-for-blow rugby, Saints emerged in front. It was their composure under pressure and ruthless exploitation of Wigan’s mistakes at pivotal moments that proved decisive.

Unfortunately for Saints, they could not replicate that cutting edge in the second 40, when Wigan ironed out their errors.

Both sides created opportunities in the opening quarter, with only resolute defensive work at either end keeping it 0-0, as well as some help from the video referee in ruling out a Grace Banks effort early on.

It was still Wigan who broke the deadlock on 22 minutes through Anna Davies, in front of a 5,018 crowd – a new record for the Grand Final.

The lead was shortlived after Saints pounced on an error off a high kick. They were clinical, capitalising with a swift shift to the left wing, where Dani McGifford was waiting to strike and level the scores.

Wigan came within inches of regaining the lead when Shaniah Power broke through, flattening Jodie Cunningham in the process. Her pass to Eva Hunter looked certain to send her over, but Beri Salihi got a vital touch.

It was a crucial moment. One minute Wigan were set to score, moments later, Saints were celebrating as sharp interplay between Cunningham, Caitlin Casey and Salihi opened space for Phoebe Hook to finish superbly wide out.

In the second half, Wigan were more composed and Molly Jones levelled just before the hour.

Wigan sensed a chance to take control. Powerful runs from Davies and Power brought them back into striking distance shortly after and when they swung the ball left, Jones pounced for her second try.

And Wigan found another, with Davies delivering the devastating blow, running 30 or so metres for her second try, giving Saints a mountain to climb.

Needing to score with the clock ticking down, Hook powered over past three Wigan scrambling defenders to give them a late lifeline, but there were to be no last-gasp drama.

GAMESTAR: Shaniah Power, off the bench, made considerable metres with every carry she made and allowed Wigan the field position to do damage.

GAMEBREAKER: Anna Davies’ burst for Wigan’s third second-half try meant there was too big a margin for Saints to claw back.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Grace Banks

2 Anna Davies

3 Georgia Wilson

4 Molly Jones

24 Ruby Hunter

6 Jenna Foubister

7 Isabel Rowe

8 Mary Coleman

19 Remi Wilton

12 Vicky Molyneux

11 Eva Hunter

15 Cerys Jones

13 Megan Williams

Subs (all used)

10 Shaniah Power

17 Emily Veivers

9 Carys Marsh

22 Mia Atherton

Tries: Davies (22, 62), M Jones (54, 58)

Goals: Rowe 0/4

SAINTS

22 Rebecca Rotheram

2 Phoebe Hook

1 Beri Salihi

18 Rachael Woosey

25 Dani McGifford

13 Jodie Cunningham

7 Faye Gaskin

10 Chantelle Crowl

9 Katie Mottershead

11 Shona Hoyle

23 Luci McColm

12 Emily Rudge

17 Caitlin Casey

Subs (all used)

6 Zoe Harris

8 Vicky Whitfield

14 Naomi Williams

20 Erin McDonald

Tries: McGifford (27), Hook (37, 76)

Goals: Gaskin 0/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-4, 4-8; 8-8, 12-8, 16-8, 16-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Warriors: Shaniah Power; Saints: Phoebe Hook

Penalty count: 2-3

Half-time: 4-8

Referee: Tara Jones

Attendance: 5,018