Wigan Warriors boss Denis Betts wins WSL Coach of the Year

DENIS BETTS is the 2025 Women’s Super League Coach of the Year.

The former Man of Steel and Lance Todd Trophy winner took his first job in the women’s game with Wigan Warriors at the start of the 2024 season, and has enjoyed great success, steering an inexperienced group of players to steady improvement last year – including the first of two Nines titles – followed by a dominant 2025 campaign.

Wigan won their first Women’s Challenge Cup in June with victory over St Helens in the third final to be held at Wembley Stadium, and finished one point clear of Saints at the top of the Super League table with twelve wins, a draw and a single defeat from their 14 matches.

That has also secured home advantage in next Sunday evening’s Grand Final against St Helens at The Brick Community Stadium.

Betts will be presented with the Women’s Super League Coach of the Year award at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday October 7 – when the 2025 Woman of Steel, and WSL Young Player of the Year, will also be crowned.