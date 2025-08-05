Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet comments on heavy fine following RFL punishment

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has admitted that he is “disappointed” with his £3,000 fine given by the RFL following comments after a Super League fixture at Huddersfield Giants on June 14.

Having been fined £3,000 with half of it suspended for a previous offence this season, £1,000 of the suspended £1,500 has now been activated.

Peet’s comments after the win over Huddersfield at the home of Dewsbury Rams were: “They’ve just won a game where absolutely everything was stacked against them, from the stadium, the way it was officiated, the pitch dimensions… I’m not criticising the referee.

“It’s just the game is being played at a very slow pace at the moment on a narrow pitch, and we had to find a way, we had some decent players missing, a few things went against us in the game and we had the last effect on the game.”

In the build-up to Wigan’s fixture against Warrington Wolves this weekend, Peet was asked about the fine and he responded: “I’m not going to challenge it but I am disappointed,” Peet said.

“All I will say is listen to what I said. I wasn’t trying to be controversial or criticise anyone or question anyone’s authority.

“I was trying to compliment my team and comment on the style of game that I watched.

“I do try and conduct myself the right way and go through the right channels. I’ve made mistakes in the past and will make mistakes again but when I reflect on that, we will end up not saying anything at all.

“We are just trying to be honest and open instead of being too critical. If you can find the audio then feel free to listen.”