Ben Johnston proud to reach big milestone with Doncaster

DONCASTER stalwart Ben Johnston is happy to still be part of Richard Horne’s squad – and to be contributing to the push for a play-off place.

The 33-year-old Ireland international, who was signed from York in 2021, has appeared sparingly in recent seasons due to injuries and the bright form of others.

But the respected halfback closed July by coming off the bench to figure in the 42-16 win against Batley on the team’s return to Eco-Power Stadium in front of 2,036 spectators after five matches on the road while pitch maintenance work was taking place.

It took him to 250 career matches (two for Castleford, where he came through the development system, four for Dewsbury, 22 in two spells at York, 144 for Halifax, 73 for Doncaster and five for the Wolfhounds).

That was a week after teammate Craig Hall reached 400 career appearances in the 20-16 win at Widnes.

“I’d started to wonder if I would get to 250, but I’m proud I have done,” said Johnston.

“The rest of the lads have been doing well, with Connor Robinson and Watson Boas linking nicely and (Kiwi signing) Isaac Misky finding his feet, so I have had to be patient.

“I have to be realistic. I am not as fast and agile as I once was, but I have kept working hard in training to be ready for any chance.

“Doncaster are a great club and I am proud and honoured to still be part of this group.

“We have progressed over recent seasons and, while there are a lot of tough games to come, we have put ourselves in a good position to push for the play-offs.

“We have players coming back from injury and keen to contribute, and they are giving the coach decisions to make, which is good.”

Horne has taken Hull KR winger Harvey Horne, his nephew, on loan for the second time this season. The 20-year-old has also had a spell at Sheffield.

Doncaster visit Bradford on Friday.