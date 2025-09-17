Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet explains Liam Byrne exit

MATT PEET has explained that Liam Byrne’s exit from Wigan Warriors was down to the salary cap.

The 26-year-old made his debut for the Warriors in 2019 and has played 152 games for the Cherry and Whites.

Byrne is a two-time Super league Grand Final winner, a two-time Challenge Cup winner, a World Club Challenge winner and also has three League Leaders’ medals.

But now he will link up with Warrington Wolves from 2026 on a two-year deal, with Peet paying tribute to the Ireland international for his conduct on and off the field, revealing that the salary cap potentially forced Wigan’s hands.

“I’m very proud of Liam, I am proud of him earning this chance at Warrington. It’s a credit to his performances and what he brings to our organisation on and off the field,” Peet said.

“Personally, I’ve had a long-term relationship with him and I know we will remain friends. I think he will always have a place in our hearts and hopefully he has fond memories of his time at the club.

“He has been a big part of what we do and it’s why the salary cap exits, but it doesn’t make it any easier.”