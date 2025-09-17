Huddersfield Giants confirm three exits from Super League club

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have confirmed the exits of three players at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Those three are Aidan McGowan, Jake Bibby and Jack Bibby.

McGowan came through the Giants pathway system, scoring three tries in 17 appearances after debuting for the club back in 2024.

The outside back has also had spells with Bradford Bulls, Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams.

Jake Bibby joined the club from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2023 Super League season, and has been a mainstay in the Giants team ever since.

He has scored 17 tries in 61 appearances.

Jack Bibby also joined from Wigan, but has made just nine appearances since joining the club.