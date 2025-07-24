Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet gives verdict on Joel Tomkins’ appointment at Catalans Dragons

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has backed Joel Tomkins to be a big hit as the new head coach of Catalans Dragons.

Tomkins was appointed as permanent number one at the Stade Gilbert Brutus earlier this week following an interim period at the helm after Steve McNamara was axed last month.

It’s Tomkins’ first foray into the world of head coaching after retiring as a player at the end of the 2021 Super League season.

Tomkins and Peet go way back, with the pair enjoying time together at Wigan – and it’s fair to say that Peet believes in Tomkins’ ability as a coach.

“I’m very proud of Joel,” Peet said. “He has obviously made a big impression in his time as a player and coach at Catalans.

“They’ve had the courage to make the decision and back their instincts. Joel is a man who knows rugby league and understand what a winning team looks like.

“He understands Catalans Dragons so I wish him all the best. I think he has always been cut out for a leadership role and will attack this full throttle.

“One thing about Joel is he will work fantastically hard.”