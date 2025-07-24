Hull FC retain ‘standout’ forward for next season

LIAM KNIGHT has signed a one-year contract extension with Hull FC and said: “I’ve found my love for the sport again”.

The Australian prop signed for Hull in March as a free agent, having been released by Canterbury Bulldogs after two seasons which brought only seven appearances.

He previously racked up 66 NRL games with South Sydney Rabbitohs and has been a Hull regular since joining on a short-term deal.

“I’ve really fallen in love with the fans and the atmosphere, both home and away – they’re so dedicated,” said Knight.

“I love the playing group we have here and the coaching staff too. It’s a fun place to come to work and that’s being reflected in our performances.

“It’s been a real ride so far – I got off the plane in March and jumped straight into it.

“I didn’t have much of a pre-season so the first few weeks were about building some fitness, and I feel like I’ve been building week-to-week and contributing to the team.

“I had a couple of tough years back home in regards to injury, so coming over to England was a bit of a clean slate for me.

“I’ve really found my love for the sport again so this move has been a massive blessing for me.”

Knight’s future beyond this season was uncertain for some time because Hull had already committed all of their overseas quota spots for 2026.

However, a recent decision to increase the number of non-federation trained players permitted in each Super League squad, from seven to ten, has allowed the Black and Whites to agree a new deal with the 30-year-old.

It’s a welcome retention of one of the club’s “standout performers” of the year, according to Hull’s director of rugby, Gareth Ellis.

“He has become one of the key cogs in our pack since he arrived with the way he carries himself both on and off the field,” Ellis added.

“The impact he has had is unquestionable, and he’s a brilliant character to have around our squad – particularly our younger players.”