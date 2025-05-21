Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet hails Jake Wardle as “an outstanding rugby league player”

JAKE WARDLE is getting rave reviews as of late – and is there any wonder why?

The Wigan Warriors star has become one of Super League’s most impressive centres in recent seasons, winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy for his man-of-the-match performance in the 2023 Super League Grand Final before scoring the winning try in the 2024 World Club Challenge win against Penrith Panthers.

Since then, Wardle’s performances have continued to improve and he is fast becoming a shoo-in for Shaun Wane’s England squad for the Ashes Test Series at the end of the year.

And it’s fair to say that his Wigan head coach, Shaun Wane, is a big fan of the 26-year-old, who has scored 38 tries in 75 Wigan appearances.

“I love Jake to bits both on and off the field. He has a great demeanour, he is a strong family man, good fun and he is an outstanding rugby league player,” Peet said.

“If you list the attributes that you want in a centre on the field he possesses them in terms of the way he moves. He is very natural and a very balanced runner.

“His decision making in attack and defence is great – he is a high quality player.”